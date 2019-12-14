4 held with 8 lakh Yaba



Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained four people along with Yaba tablets and arms in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar early Friday.The detainees are Nur Hafez, Syed Alam alias Kalu, Syed Nur and Mohammad Sohel. Of them, Nur Hafez is a listed drug trader in the Home Ministry's list.





Acting on a tip-off , a team of RAB-7 conducted a drive in Rongikhali area and nabbed the four people. According to their given information, the elite force members, later, recovered 8 lakh Yaba tablets, six arms and 70 bullets. Mohammad Mashrur Rahman, operation officer of RAB-7, confirmed the matter.A

