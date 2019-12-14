Furniture Fair begins in Port City

CCC Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin inaugurating the 11th Chattogram Furniture Fair at GIC Convention Center as chief guest on Thursday.



A six day-long 11th Furniture Fair began at city's GEC Convention Centre on Thursday. bBangladesh Furniture Industries Owners Association (BFIOA) arranged the fair while 31 furniture manufacturing organizations participating the fair and installed their stall with their productions of varieties of furniture.





Each stall is offering discount at 10 to 20 percent on their respective sale. City Mayor AJM Nasiruddin inaugurated the fair at GEC convention centre as chief guest. The fair will remain open from 10 am to 9 pm. Furniture made with foreign wood and board is very much attractive among the buyers than the locally wood made one.





The furniture made of foreign wood board is comparatively cheap in price than local wood made furniture, association sources said. President of BFIOA, Chattogram divisional unit Syed ASM Nuruddin said sizeable local wood is rare in the market and hence manufacturers demands to the foreign wood which are available in any sizes.







He also urged government to lessen the import duty of foreign wood to help facilitate the exports of readymade furniture with possibility of huge foreign earnings from this sector. The entry fee in the fair fixed at Tk.10, fair Nuruddin told BSS.

