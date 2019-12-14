'Law enforcing agencies fighting to root out the drugs menace'

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Mohammad Javed Patwari inaugurating 41st anniversary program of CMP as chief guest by releasing balloons in the air on Wednesday. -Collected



Inspector General of Police Dr Md Javed Patwari has vowed to eliminate the drugs and militancy from the country . He said 'we are fighting against drugs and hoped people irrespective of opinions will cooperate the law enforcing agencies to root out the drugs and militancy for ever.







Police IGP disclosed it while addressing the 41st founding anniversary of Chattogram Metropolitan Police at Dampara police line on Wednesday as Chief Guest.Dr Patwari said members of the police forces sacrificed their lives on black night of 25 March 1971 in first resistances against the occupation forces .





Moreover, 17 police members lost their lives in 2013, 2014 & 2015 during the fire terrorism of the opposition parties and so may brave officers died of counter terrorism with the militants in 2016. He said need of sustainable peace is must for achieving sustainable development goal.





City Mayor AJM Nasiruddin delivered welcome address in it. Among others, President of Women Awami league, Chattogram city unit and former CMP commissioner and Additional IGP Iqbal Bahar spoke on the occasion. CMP Commissioner Md. Mahbubur Rahman delivered address of welcome in it.





Among others, Whip of Jatiya Sangsad Shamsul Hoque Chowdhury, lawmaker Abdul Latif, lawmaker ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury, Wasika Ayesha Khan MP, VC of Premier University Dr. Anupam Sen, Chattogram South AL President Moslemuddin, Chattogram North AL President MA Salam, CCCI President Mahbubul Alam, former CMP Commissioner Abdul Jalil Mondal, DIG of Chattogram Range Khondakar Golam Faruk were present .Mentionable that CMP launched journey on November 30, 1978 with 3,238 members and now it stands at 7,000 members with 16 police stations.







