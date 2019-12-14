Biodiversity conservation needs in Chattogram

Young trees planted as part of a Bangladesh government reforestation campaign stand among older ones along the hilly road in Cox' Bazar. -AA



The Chattogram Hill Tracts comprise 14,000 square kilometers, which represent about 10 per cent of the country's area. Some of the major species in these forests grow to gigantic heights and diameters. The tallest part of the canopy is generally formed by deciduous and semi-deciduous trees while the understory is of evergreen type. Bamboo formations and savannah are also present.







Several important species of mammals inhabit the area, elephants, bisons, deers, leopards, etc. Birds like the imperial pigeon, the green pigeon, and the white winged wood duck are also present. Commercial tree plantations, illegal logging, dam mega-projects, and forced displacement are responsible for the accelerated destruction of those precious ecosystems, which means the destruction of their biodiversity.







Rubber, teak and eucalyptus monocultures for export have provoked negative ecological effects by the substitution of part of the forest, as well as conflicts between local communities belonging to the 13 ethnic groups that inhabit the region and the Forest Department.





Unluckily these types of situations are frequent throughout Asia. The same authorities that promote plantations have proved unable to control illegal logging by gangs. Regarding mega-projects, the Kaptai Dam is a good or bad example of how external funding in the name if development can devastate an area and have multiplier effects on the environment, the economy, and the life of nearby communities.







The dam, constructed in 1964 with the help of USAID, submerged 250 square kilometres of agricultural lands and forests belonging to the hill people, mainly the Chakma, and provoked the forced relocation of about 100,000 persons, who lost their homes and livelihoods. The displaced people were forced to clear new forest areas in order to carry out their subsistence agricultural practices.





Traditionally "sal" forests used to cover vast areas in the centre and east of Bangladesh. In addition to the "sal" trees (Shorea robusta) which constitue 70 to 75 per cent of the forest composition, this type of forest includes several valuable tree and herbaceous species like the sungrass. Biological diversity in the "sal" forests is unique.





Nevertheless, the Asian Development Bank has actively promoted the destruction of the "sal" forests by considering them of low productivity, thus financing projects for tree monoculture plantations using eucalyptus and rubber among other species. Nowadays the only big patch of "sal" forest standing is that of Modhupur. Most of the forest land has been denuded, degraded, and occupied by forestry companies or displaced people.







Like other natural resources, biodiversity is playing a crucial role in economic development and achieving human wellbeing. Besides keeping our air breathable, biodiversity serves us with food, water supply, medicines, clothes, shelters.







however, difficult to understand and measure all contributions of biodiversity to our lives given, on the one hand, the multifaceted nature of these contributions and, on the other, the complex relationships between the natural ecosystems and the ones we have modified.





It is possible, for example, to reckon the contribution of Hilsha to our national economy. To protect Bangladesh's rich biodiversity, many initiatives have long been taken, especially in the recent decade.







Many biodiversity-rich areas have been declared as National Parks, Wildlife Sanctuaries, Ecologically Critically Areas, Eco-Parks, Safari Parks and Botanical Gardens protected by the laws. A total of 51 such protected sites, including 37 Protected Areas, now cover almost four percent of the country.







In 2014, Bangladesh declared "Swatch of No-Ground" in the Bay of Bengal, the first Marine Protected Area of the country. This together with the "Middle Ground and South Patches" of the Bay now constitute more than 2 percent of the total marine area of Bangladesh under protection. Species conservation has also received significant push in the last few years.







Bengal Tiger, Asian Elephant, dolphins, primates, vultures, gharial, different globally threatened bird and turtle species are, to name a few, major groups. These initiatives are now not only restricted to Bangladesh, but linked with regional and global ventures.





We need land to grow food, need dwellings to live, need roads to commute, and need power stations to provide energy. But the question is whether we should build these in a place where elephants have roamed for generations, where Garjan trees breathe for hundreds of years.





Another major development of the last couple of decades is the engagement of local people in protecting the natural ecosystems they depend on for their lives and livelihoods. This approach is known as co-management. It aims at making conservation work in the forests, mangroves and wetlands by ensuring inclusive natural resource governance. Monitoring the changes in biodiversity status of these areas further helps us to understand the effectiveness of conservation actions.





The Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) has been implementing a pilot project aiming to survey the biodiversity in the port city. The survey was initially conducted in the Shulakbahar ward under the Chattogram City Corporation. The program is likely to be expanded in the entire city if desired results area chieved. On October 5, CCC Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin formally inaugurated the program titled "Bio-diversity Survey and Conservation Pilot Project."





Biodiversity loss in Chattogram is attributed to several socio-economic, bio-physical and organizational factors. Following are some key reasons behind the rapid biodiversity loss in the Chattogram, High population density, extreme poverty, and unemployment, Bangladesh is one of the world's densely populated countries with an extreme poverty and high unemployment rate.







More than 85% population of the country are living in rural areas and somehow depends on various natural resources which lead to exploitation of plant and animal products for people's livelihood and income (Mukul et al., 2012a). Rural fuel consumption pattern, which is strongly concerned with degradation of natural forest area is another important issue related to biodiversity depletion in the Chattogram. This city is one of the largest victims of climate change and associated sea level rise. Chattogram has already experienced severe change in precipitation pattern, temperature etc.





The climate change in the country will largely impact the persistence of large living animals and the ecosystems of which they are part Biodiversity conservation is strongly associated with the intact ecosystems and natural landscape, however, transformation of land use patterns, expansion of agricultural lands, changes in cropping pattern, introduction of high yielding varieties, urbanization, expansion of road networks, embankments, and other manmade factors have caused immense damage to wild habitats in all ecosystem types in the city. Following are some common reason of habitat loss.



There is a big international market of unregulated wild animals and their parts mainly for their aesthetic and medicinal value Besides, illegal logging, fuel wood collection, unsustainable harvest of non-timber forest products including medicinal plants are also responsible for the depletion of biodiversity in the city .





One of the major threats to aquatic biodiversity in Chattogram is pollution of soil and water. The aquatic ecosystem is the greatest victim and is polluted by toxic agrochemicals and industrial effluents that cause depletion of aquatic and/or marine biodiversity.





A large number of exotic and non-native plant species have been introduced to the country since British colonial period for agriculture, horticulture, forestry, and fisheries. Some of the species have become escapes accidentally and having adapted to local conditions proliferated profusely. Some species although have naturalised but many have become invasive over local flora and fauna.





Besides, replacing natural plantation with the monoculture of short rotation and fast growing species have threatened the existence of local fauna as they have not adapted to those species Lack of adequate institutional or administrative frameworks and suitable policies, weak implementation of existing policies, lack of integration of sectoral activities are other additional challenges to the biodiversity conservation in Bangladesh Besides, poor coordination and cross-sectoral integration, weak national informationsystem and inadequate knowledge on ecosystem structure and function are the vital reason for biodiversity loss in the city.





Unfortunately, there are no dealings of biodiversity, forestry or other relevant issues in the political campaign of the parties. In some cases, politically influential and elite persons are found involved in environmental degradation and illegal forest activities.





Lack of biodiversity-related information and knowledge inevitably leads to poor awareness and capacity for biodiversity conservation. awareness have identified at various levels from policy makers to grass root people that sometimes even leads to misappropriation of existing law. Besides, the lack of appropriate implementation of existing biodiversity laws and regulation are common in the city.





Chattogram is one of the most vulnerable countries due to global climate change and consequential sea level rise. The government should immediately seek for proper adaptation measures to cope with this inevitable event.







Besides, focusing only on ecological aspects will not provide a long-term security of biodiversity conservation in the country since people still substantially depend on these resources for their existence.





The government should actively involve local community people in natural resource management to secure the future of country's biological diversity. A well-coordinated program on monitoring and management of country's biodiversity is an urgent task.





Inadequate institutional capacities and lack of trained manpower are the attributes of biodiversity and conservation issues malfunction in dealingwith. Finally, government laws concerning biodiversity issue requires urgent reform considering country's changing socio-political context and the environment.











