Young sports journo Arnab Majumder dies



Arnab Majumder, a young sports journalist working at bdnews24.com as a sub-editor, has died at the age of only 27. Also known by the nickname Dipayan, he went out of home at Dakshinkhan in Dhaka on Friday afternoon to buy medicine when he fell sick, his uncle Nikhil Majumder said.





Arnab was taken to the KC Hospital and Diagnostic Centre in the neighborhood with the help of police when he fell unconscious at the pharmacy. The doctor at the emergencydepartment said he had already died, Nikhil said.





Arnab's father Dilip Kumar Majumder had died earlier. His mother Jhunu Rani Sarker is a retired nurse living in their home in Netrakona. Arnab's only sister Subhadra Urmila Majumder is a physician pursuing higher studies in India's Chennai.





Arnab lived at the home of his uncle in the capital. He started working in the media while studying computer science and engineering in a private university. it was his love for sports that drove him to pick sports journalism.





Before joining bdnews24.com in October, he had worked with The Daily Samakal's sports news team for three years.Nikhil said Jhunu asked Arnab to take some medicine when he had told his mother over phone in the afternoon about his stomach pain.Police later informed the family about his death.







