Govt struggling to clean up country: Rezaul



Housing and Public Works Minister SM Rezaul Karim Friday said the government is struggling to clean the entire country. He came up with the remark at a program titled 'War of Cleansing' in the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban at Manik Mia Avenue in the city on Friday.RTV, a private satellite television channel and Reckitt Benckiser Bangladesh Ltd jointly organized the campaign program.





Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam, State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, Additional Secretary of Housing and Public Works Ministry Md Aminul Islam Khan, Md Eakub Ali Patwary, Freedom Fighter Golam Rasul Bhuiyan, Film Actor Riaz, Chief Executive Officer of RTV Syed Ashik Rahman, among others, were present at the function.





The minister said, "The freedom fighters had fought for a beautiful and clean Bangladesh. They also wanted an ethical Bangladesh. So, we have to clean of our country."







