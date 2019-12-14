BD praises Gambia's effort at ICJ hearing



Bangladesh appreciated the accountability efforts at the International Court of Justice lodged by Gambia on atrocity crimes committed on Rohingya allegedly with genocidal intent.





The hearings were held at the Peace Palace in The Hague on 10-12 December 2019. The Court was asked to accord provisional measures to bring relief to the Rohingya community and to ending the prevailing culture of impunity of the perpetrators in Myanmar of alleged grave violations against the Rohingya community.





The Bangladesh delegation provided inputs on the context of the crisis, clarifications on Bangladesh's efforts to repatriate forcibly displaced Rohingyas insafety, security and dignity.





The delegation underscored complementarities between accountability and creation of atmosphere conducive to sustainable repatriation. A Bangladesh delegation of 11 members, led by foreign secretary Shahidul Haque has attended the hearing of a case filed by Gambia, on behalf of 57 members of OIC against Myanmar in the ICJ.







Lieutenant General Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman, OSP, rcds, ndc, afwc, psc, Principal Staff Officer of Armed Forces Division, PMO joined the delegation.







In the side lines of the Court attendance, Shahidul Haque met with ICC officials. He also attended an event 'Right to Reply' organized by a group of INGOs. During the event, he elaborated Bangladesh position on the humanitarian assistance to the Rohinygas living in Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. The event also recorded comments from Rohingyas residing in camps in Cox's Bazar through internet.







The foreign secretary, in his speech at the event said, "Our Prime Minister will continue to be sympathetic (to Rohinygas), because she has been refugee twice in her life".





On 10 December, Bangladesh joined a reception jointly organized by Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bangladesh, and Malaysia in honor of Gambian Minister for Justice and the lawyers' team and Bob Rae.





During the reception, Bob Rae highly praised Bangladesh for the generosity extended to the Rohingyas in Bangladesh. He appreciated Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh for opening borders for the Rohingyas. During his introductory remarks, Shahidul Haque highly praised the Prime Minister of Bangladesh for opening doors to the persecuted Rohinygas that have saved genocide of thousands of Rohingyas.





The Canadian Embassy in The Hague also organized an event to get direct testimony of Roingyas who have been victims of persecution in Myanmar. The event was attended by the Bangladesh delegation led by the foreign secretary. Some members of Rohingya community also attended the event.







The Rohingya community profusely expressed their gratefulness to Sheikh Hasina for allowing them to live in the camps in Bangladesh and for the humanitarian support Bangladesh has so generously been extending to them. They thanked Sheikh Hasina for saving their lives.





Bangladesh delegation included Ambassador Masud Bin Momen, Secretary (Asia Pacific), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sufiur Rahman, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Australia, Ambassador Gousal Azam Sarker, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Iran, Ambassador Sheikh Muhammad Belal, Ambassador of Bangladesh to the Netherlands, Nahida Sobhan, DG (UN), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Brig Gen Md. Zahirul Islam, Director General, Intelligence Directorate, AFD, Delwar Hossain, DG (Myanmar), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Brigadier General Sheikh Mohammad Sarwar Hossain, CTIB, DGFI, Alauddin Bhuiyan, Director (Myanmar), Shahanara Monica, Director (UN), Md. Alimuzzaman, Director (FSO).













