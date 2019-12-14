Abe postpones trip to Assam



Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday postponed his India trip amid ongoing violent protest in northeastern state of Assam over the much-talked-about Citizenship (Amendment) Act.An annual summit between Abe and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to be held in Guwahati, the biggest city of Assam, on Sunday. "





Both sides have decided to defer the visit to a mutually convenient date in the near future," Indian External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in response to media queries on the annual summit between the two prime ministers.Guwahati, the planned venue for the three-day summit between Modi and Abe from December 15, has witnessed violent street protests and curfew for the last two days over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.





