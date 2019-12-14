BSD demands proper treatment of Khaleda



Khalequzzaman, general secretary of Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (BSD) and one of the top leaders of the Left Democratic Alliance (LDA) has demanded the proper treatment of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia.







In a statement on Friday, Khalequzzaman said, "We are concerned about the health of BNP chief Khaleda Zia learning from the report provided by the medical board of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) and media reports."





"We think Khaleda Zia should be provided with improved treatment as per the suggestion of the medical board shunning all unhealthy debates," he further said.Comrade Khalequzzaman hopes the government and the authorities concerned will take immediate measures in this regard.





