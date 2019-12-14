'Khaleda is not so sick to deserve bail'



Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq has said the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court rejected imprisoned BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia's bail petition as it did not find her health condition to be critical.





He said this while addressing a function in Akhaura upazila of Brahmanbaria on Friday.The minister said, "After hearing the lawyers' arguments and scrutinizing her medical report, the court did not find necessary ground to grant her bail."







Huq said BNP and its ally Jamaat-e-Islami and their predecessor in state power Jatiya Party virtually wanted to turn the country into a failed state and a land of beggars."BNP and Jamaat still don't believe in independent Bangladesh," he said.





But, Huq said, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made Bangladesh known as a role model of development.Law and Justice Division secretary Md Golam Sarwar, Awami League Akhaura unit convener Md Joynal Abedin, Mayor Md Takzil Khalifa, Kasba upajila parishad chairman Rashedul Kawser Bhuiyan, were present on the occasion, among others.







---Jalal Hossain Mamun, AA





