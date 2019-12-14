'NRC, CAB India's internal affairs'



Terming National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) 'India's internal affairs', Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said it is not expedient to make comment on the issues as these have been passed in Indian parliament.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, was addressing the triennial conference of Prabasi Awami Forum at the auditorium of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) in the city on Friday.







The Awami League general secretary said, "The government under the stewardship of Prime Min-ister Shiekh Hasina is solely minority-friendly one after 1975.







Bangladesh is a glaring example of communal harmony. Some isolated incidents often occur as miscreants live side by side good people." Obaidul Quader called upon the leaders and activities of Awami League to remain ready to foil conspiracies of BNP-Jamaat.



Replying to a question, the AL general secretary said the foreign minister and the home minister cancelled their India tours due to the Victory Day and the Martyred Intellectuals Day. "





They will visit India later," he added. Recalling the existing good relations of Bangladesh and India, Quader said: "We have excellent and constructive relations with India".





He congratulated Tulip Siddiq, granddaughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and Bangladeshi-origin Rushnara Ali, Rupa Huq and Afsana Begum for wining in the UK elections.







Leave Your Comments