

Four British-Bangladeshi women representing the Labour Party have been elected to parliament despite another debacle for the party in the general election.





The four women - Tulip Siddiq, Rushanara Ali, Rupa Huq and Apsana Begum all won their respective seats with big margins on Friday.





Three of them- Tulip from Hampstead and Kilburn, Rushnara from Tower Hamlets, Bethnal Green and Bow and Rupa from Ealing West were re-elected as MPs while Apsana won the Poplar and Limehouse constituency in her debut election.











Tulip Siddiq, granddaughter of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's niece, bagged 28,080 votes against her Conservative rival Johnny Luk.After wining in the election, Tulip thanked voters of Hampstead and Kilburn for supporting her. "Thanks you Hampstead and Kilburn for electing me once again.







Thanks to all my volunteers and my family. But devastated by our national results- sorry to lose such talented MPs. Tough times ahead, we have to work together," she said in a tweet message.In 2015, Tulip Siddiq has made it to the House of Commons in the UK general elections with Labor Party ticket.









---Agencies

