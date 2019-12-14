Martyred Intellectuals' Day today No list of martyred intellectuals yet



Though forty-eight years after the independent, the nation still waits for a complete list of the intellectuals killed during country's 1971 War of Independence, Bangladesh is observing the Martyred Intellectuals' Day today in a befitting manner.





On February 6, 2014, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque told at the Parliament that his ministry was trying to compile a complete list and hoped to publish it by June that year but it is yet to complete. Thanks to the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs.







Eminent citizens, intellectuals and family members of martyred intellectuals alleged that the nation had no such list due to negligence of the every government and related concerned. But, they hope that incumbent government would prepare a proper and comprehensive list of the martyred intellectuals and publish it through gazette notification soon.

Family members of martyr intellectuals also expressed dissatisfaction as there is no progress in bringing back to the country two absconding condemned killers of intellectuals - Chowdhury Mueen-uddin and Ashrafuzzaman Khan - to execute.







Just two days ahead of the country's victory on this day in 1971, the marauding Pakistan army in collusion with their local collaborators - Al- Badr, Al-Shams and Razakars - killed the most prominent intellectuals of the country in a bid to cripple the newly emerging nation of Bangladesh.





A memorial erected in memory of the martyred intellectuals at Mirpur in the capital has been readied as national leaders and people from all walks of life will pay tributes by placing wreaths there.







The Pakistani troops and their Bengali-speaking collaborators belonging to Razakar or other auxiliary forces killed a number of intelligentsia throughout the nine-month long Liberation War.





But, they visibly engaged the infamous Gestapo like Al-Badr and Al-Shams forces on December 14, 1971 to carry out a systematic campaign to kill the most eminent academics and professionals like doctors, engineers and journalists to make the newborn nation to a state of brainlessness.





The then Bangladesh government and victorious freedom fighters, however, came to know about their last brutal massacre only when the Pakistani troops surrendered on December 16, 1971 and their top accomplices mostly belonging to Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing went into hiding to resurface years later.





Those who were exposed to the killers' wrath on December 14, 1971 included Dr Alim Chowdhury and Dr Fazle Rabbi, Journalists Shahidullah Kaisar, Sirajudddin Hossain, Nizamuddin Ahmed, SA Mannan and Selina Parveen and litterateur Monier Choudhury.





Most of the December 14 victims were picked up from their residences blindfolded and killed during December 10 to 14 in 1971.President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the eve of the day, paying homage to the martyred intellectuals.





Different political, professional, social and cultural organizations, including Jatiya Press Club, Dhaka Reporters Unity, Bangabandhu Gabeshana Parishad, Jatiya Party, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, Communist Party of Bangladesh, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Bangla Academy, National Museum, Bangabandhu Parishad, Sammilito Sangskritik Jote, Sector Commanders' Forum and Liberation War Museum, have also chalked out elaborate programs to observe the day.









Leave Your Comments