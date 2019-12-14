Pregnant 12-year-old rape victim hospitalized in Barishal





A pregnant fourth grader rape victim is fighting for her life at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.





She was hospitalized on December 10. MridulaKor, registrar of the hospital, said the life of the 12-year-old was in danger as she is too young.





She became pregnant after being raped reportedly by her teacher and two neighbours earlier this year.





The victim and her mother said that a teacher of Bhojmahal Government Primary school in Faridpur union in Bakerganj upazila and two of their neighbourshad raped the girl.





According to the mother, the teacher, aided by one of his female colleagues, raped the minor girl in his room about nine months ago. After words about the incident spread, two neighbours also raped the girl several times.





The accused reportedly assaulted the victim’s mother for seeking justice. The woman said she filed a case at Bakerganj Police Station on August 22 but could not mention names of the rapists following pressure from a local powerful clique.





The girl’s mother works as a domestic help and her father is a small vegetable trader.





Barishal district police chief Saiful Islam visited the victim in hospital after learning about the incident from journalists. He promised to foot the treatment cost and take legal action against the accused.





Jewel Hawlader, one of the accused neighbours, is in jail in the case.

