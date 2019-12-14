Martyred Intellectuals Day today





Martyred Intellectuals Day is being observed today to commemorate the intellectuals killed by Pakistan occupation forces and their local collaborators just before the end of the Liberation War.





On this day in 1971, some of the country’s renowned academicians, doctors, engineers, journalists, artists, teachers and other eminent personalities were dragged out of their homes, blindfolded and taken to unknown places.





Their bodies were later found at Rayerbazar, Mirpur and some other killing fields in the capital.





Pakistani forces and their local collaborators committed the cold-blooded mass murder to cripple the emerging Bangladesh intellectually.





Among the martyred intellectuals are Prof Munier Chowdhury, Dr Alim Chowdhury, Prof Muniruzzaman, Dr Fazle Rabbi, Sirajuddin Hossain, Shahidullah Kaiser, Prof GC Dev, JC Guha Thakurta, Prof Santosh Bhattacharya, Mofazzal Haider Chowdhury, journalists Khandaker Abu Taleb, Nizamuddin Ahmed, SA Mannan (Ladu Bhai), ANM Golam Mustafa, Syed Nazmul Haq and Selina Parvin.





The government has chalked out elaborate programmes to observe the day.





President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid tributes to the martyred intellectuals in separate messages.





President Hamid, in his message, prayed for the departed souls of the martyrs and hoped that the country will fulfill their dreams.





Prime Minister Hasina, in her message, said it was a black day in the country’s history. She said the nation will remember their sacrifices with deep respect.





The President and Prime Minister placed wreaths at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial in Mirpur in the morning.





Family members of the martyred and freedom fighters will place wreaths there before people from all walks of life pay tributes at the memorial in Mirpur and Rayerbazar Killing Ground in Mohammadpur.





Different socio-cultural and political organisations have taken various programmes. Bangladesh Television and private television channels will broadcast special programmes highlighting the significance of the day.





Meanwhile, the government has urged all not to use mikes and loudspeakers while observing the day to protect its sanctity.













