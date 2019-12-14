WhatsApp will not be accessible to older smartphones next year





Millions of older smartphone users will soon lose access to WhatsApp on their devices.





The popular messaging app recently announced that it will stop supporting Windows Phones from Jan 1, 2020, and older iOS and Android devices after Feb 1.





This means people using the following phones will not be able to access the app:





- iPhones older than the iPhone 5





- All Microsoft Lumia devices





- HP Elite smartphones





- Most Android devices launched in 2010 or earlier





“Because we no longer actively develop for these operating systems, some features might stop functioning at any time,” said the Facebook-owned company in a notice on its system requirements page.





To continue accessing the app, users must own a device that is capable of running the iOS 9 or Android 3.0 system, the company said. – Today Online





























