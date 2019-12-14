Daily Sangram office vandalised; editor arrested





Leaders of Muktijuddho Mancha on Friday vandalised the office of Jamaat-e-Islami mouthpiece ‘Daily Sangram’ which described executed war criminal Abdul Quader Molla as a ‘martyr’.





Leaders and activists of the Mancha, led by its President Aminul Islam Bulbul and Secretary Al Mamun, gathered in front of the office around 5pm and attacked it about an hour later.





They vandalised several televisions, computers and furniture.





Police later came to the spot and took the Sangram editor to Hatirjheel Police Station.





“He was later shown arrested in a case filed under the Digital Security Act by ward 36 Muktijoddha commander Afzal Hossain,” said Md Anisur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Tejgaon police.

