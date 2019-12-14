Keraniganj Factory Fire: Death toll climbs to 14





Another victim of Keraniganj plastic factory fire succumbed to his injuries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Saturday morning, taking the death toll from the incident to 14.





The deceased was identified as Asad, 14.





He died at the burn unit of the hospital around 7am, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of the DMCH police outpost.





The fire, sparked by a gas cylinder explosion at Prime Plastic factory at Hijaltola, killed a worker on the spot and injured 34 others. Firefighters recovered the charred body of Jakir Hossain, 25, from the factory.





Thirteen of the victims died at the DMCH burn unit between Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon.





