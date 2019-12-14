3 ‘robbers’ detained after ‘gunfight’ in Natore





Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) arrested three suspected robbers after an alleged gunfight during a robbery bid at Singra upazila on early Saturday.





The arrestees were identified as Saiful, Bulbul, and Islam.





Robbers opened fire when a Rab team raided a house at Koigram village around 2am, said Mahfuzur Rahman, additional DIG of Rab-5.





The men were arrested with the help of locals after the skirmish.





A pistol, five bullets, and five locally-made weapons were recovered from the spot, the official added.









