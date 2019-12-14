New entrepreneurs needed for industrial revolution: Minister





Urging for a fresh industrial revolution in the country, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain on Friday said new entrepreneurships are needed for making the country more developed and prosperous.





He said this while addressing a workshop at the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation in the city.





He said the government is working to reach its goal of making the country a developed one within 2041, according to a PID handout.





“The country will have to make huge progress in industrial sector as well as in agriculture. Besides, more entrepreneurs have to be created. Capable youths should be well-trained so that they can launch their own factories,” he said, adding the government will provide necessary facilities in this regard.





Industries Secretary Md Abdul Halim addressed the programme as special guest while BSCIC Chariman Md Moshtaq Hasan was in the chair.





Leave Your Comments