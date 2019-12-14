Stay alert about traitors, killers: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday urged all, particularly the young generation,to stay alert about traitors and killers so that they cannot play with the fate of Bangladesh anymore in the future.

“We’ve seen that traitors like Mir Jafar and Khandker Mustaque Ahmad were born in Bangladesh’s soil time and again or killers like Zia came (to power) again and again. So, it’s the people of Bangladesh and our young generation who will’ve to take responsibility so that no-one can play ducks and drakes with the fate of Bangladesh anymore in the future,” she said.

The Prime Minister said this while addressing a discussion arranged by Bangladesh Awami League at Bangladesh Krishibid Institution in the city marking the Martyred Intellectuals Day.

AL President Sheikh Hasina, who presided over the discussion, said the future generations will have to remain aware about this (so that such traitors and killers cannot play ducks and drakes with the fate of Bangladesh).

She said ZiaurRahman had been involved in killings, conspiracy as he killed many army officers, including those who were freedom fighters,following a series of coup attempts.

He had tried to erase the name of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh MujiburRahman from history, fabricated history and misled people, she added.

“But no-one can ever erase the truth…todayit’s proved before the people of Bangladesh and the whole world. Today, the new generation of Bangladesh gets the scope to knowthe authentic history,” she added.

Terming the 1974 famine a manmade one, the Prime Minister said then food secretary Abdul Momen, who later was inducted in the cabinet of ZiaurRahman, had played the biggest behind-the-scene role in the famine.



“Mustaque had promoted Ziaur Rahman as the army chief as Zia was his most trusted person. If Zia had not been involved in the 15th August killing or its conspiracy, why did Mustaque make him the army chief?” she questioned.

The 15th August killing was not merely a killing incident, rather an act to spoil the victory of the country in the Liberation War and the progress of Bangalis as a nation.

Talking about the martyred intellectuals, the Prime Minister said anti-liberation forces tried to erase the names of intellectuals who made the supreme sacrifice for the country. “But they failed to do so as sacrifice can never go in vain. It’s proved in Bangladesh.”

She criticised HM Ershad and Khaleda Zia for rehabilitating anti-liberation forces, including killers of the Father of the Nation, during their regimes.

The Prime Minister said Bangladesh is now marching forward economically and politically upholding the independence of Bangladesh earned by the Father of the Nation and will continue to progress so that Bangladesh can move with dignity in the world.

AL advisory council member Amir Hossain Amu, general secretary ObaidulQuader , presidium members MatiaChowdhury, Sheikh FazlulKarimSelim, Abdul MatinKhasru and Dr Muhammad AbdurRazzaque, joint general secretary Abdul Rahman, Liberation War affairs secretary MrinalKanti Das, AL Dhaka South city unit president Abu AhammadMannafi and Dhaka North city unit president Sheikh BazlurRahman, as well as martyred Altaf Mahmud’s daughter Shawon Mahmud also spoke at the discussion.

AL publicity and publication secretary DrHasan Mahmud and its deputy publicity secretary Aminul Islam conducted it.

