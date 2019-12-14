Published:  09:08 PM, 14 December 2019

Arms factory ‘busted’ at Chattogram UP chairman’s house

Arms factory ‘busted’ at Chattogram UP chairman’s house

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) reportedly busted an arms factory at the house of Saroatali union parishad Chairman Belal Hossain in Boalkhali upazila on Saturday.

A team of Rab members cordoned off the house of Belal, also union Awami League president, since 12pm and conducted the operation till 5pm, said Mashkur Rahman, operation officer of Rab-7.

Md Tareque Aziz, senior assistant director of Rab-7, told UNB that they encircled the UP chairman’s house on specific allegation.

During the drive, the elite force members unearthed an arms factory in a bamboo-made house and recovered materials for making pistols and shooter guns, he added.

The Rab official said they recovered a shooter gun and two bullets but nobody was arrested from the spot.


Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Countrywide

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »