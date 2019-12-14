SUST students express solidarity with jute mill workers’ demands

Expressing solidarity with the movement of the workers of state-owned jute mills students of Shahjalal University of Science & Technology (SUST) formed a human-chain and brought out a silent procession on the campus on Saturday.

The programme was held in front of the central library, Kilo road and at the main entrance of the university at noon.

Carrying posters that read “Accept the 11-point demand including payment of due wages of jute mill workers” and “Death of worker during hunger strike a state murder”, students participated in the human-chain programme at around 1:15pm in front of the central library.

After the human-chain programme, students took part in the silent procession and then gathered at the main entrance of the university for a brief meeting.

Tanvir Akand, Shahriar Abedin, students of physics department and Touhiduzzaman Jewel, a student from the chemistry department spoke at the meeting.

During the workers’ strike until death on December 12, Abdur Sattar, 55, a worker of Platinum Jute Mills, fell sick and died at Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH).

Besides more than 200 workers fell sick and were taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital.

Production at nine state-owned jute mills remained suspended since December 10 when the workers went on strike. Production at the jute mills resumed on Saturday after they postponed their strike for three days.

The workers are enforcing strike to force the government to accept their 11-point demand that include implementation of the wage commission, payment of regular wages, cancellation of public-private ownership of mills and allotting necessary fund for jute sector.