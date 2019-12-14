Daily Sangram editor put on 3-day remand

A court here on Saturday placed Daily Sangram editor Abul Asad on a three-day remand in a case filed under the Digital Security Act.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court of Dhiman Chandra Mandal passed the order, said Farid Mia, sub-inspector, general reporting officer of CMM Court.

Earlier, Golam Azad, inspector of Hatirjheel Police Station and also the investigation officer of the case, sought a five-day remand for the Sangram editor.

Police detained Abul Asad as his newspaper described Abdul Quader Molla, an executed war criminal, as a ‘martyr’ in a report published on December 12.

He was later shown arrested in a case filed under the Digital Security Act with Hatirjheel Police Station by ward 36 Muktijoddha Commander Afzal Hossain.

Meanwhile, leaders of Muktijuddho Mancha vandalised the office of Jamaat-e-Islami mouthpiece ‘Daily Sangram’ following its report.

Leaders and activists of the Mancha, led by its President Aminul Islam Bulbul and Secretary Al Mamun, gathered in front of the office around 5pm and attacked it about an hour later.

They vandalised several televisions, computers and furniture.

