Immigration through Tamabil port resumes

Immigration activities through Tamabil customs station which came to a halt on Friday resumed on Saturday noon after about 30 hours.

Bangladeshi passport passengers started entering India through Tamabil border at around 1pm, said Ramzan Mia, sub-inspector, Tamabil Immigration Centre.

Earlier on Friday morning, immigration through Tamabil customs station in Gowainghat upazila was halted due to the curfew in India’s Meghalaya state following escalation of tension over the National Citizenship Bill.

Over 100 passengers entered India till 11 am on Friday but they retuned after they were denied entrance to India by the Indian Customs.

An Indian Customs official informed that they are not permitting anyone to enter India following unrest.

On Thursday, mobile internet and SMS services were blocked across Meghalaya for two days, and an indefinite curfew imposed in parts of capital city Shillong after unrest flared in the state on Thursday over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill or CAB, according to a report of NDTV.

