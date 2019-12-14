21 Bangladeshi students on top in Cambridge Int’l Exams

Cambridge International has conferred an impressive 82 outstanding ‘Cambridge Learner Awards’ on Bangladesh students as 21 students across Bangladesh have won ‘Top in the World’ awards.

This means that they achieved the highest mark in the world in a particular subject.

The awards recognise success in four categories – ‘Top in the World’, ‘Top in Country’, ‘High Achievement Award’ and ‘Best Across’.

Out of these 21 winners, 15 students have won the award for their outstanding performance in math.

The students have achieved the awards in a range of individual subjects across Cambridge IGCSE, Cambridge O Level and Cambridge International AS and A Level qualification.

The global awards celebrate the highest performing students from over 40 countries in qualifications recognised around the world by leading universities and employers.

Every year, nearly a million students worldwide study courses organised by Cambridge International, which has been providing international exams for more than 160 years.

Students from schools across the country were recognised for their outstanding academic achievements at an award giving ceremony at Bangabandhu International Conference Center on Saturday which is jointly hosted by the Cambridge International and the British Council.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson, who attended function, said the British Council is doing an exemplary work in delivering international exams maintaining strict quality and compliance which is commendable.

“British Council has been playing an exemplary role in creating opportunities that help transform the lives of young people across Bangladesh and connect them to the best education and culture that the UK has to offer,” he said.

Tom Miscioscia, Director, British Council, Zunayed Ahmed, Director Operations Examinations, British Council, Thomas Kendon, Deputy Director, Regional Development, Cambridge International; Satyajit Sarkar, Acting Regional Director, South Asia, Cambridge International, Shahin Reza, Country Manager, Cambridge International and Farin Islam, Head of Strategic Partnership, BRAC and an alumnus from Chittagong Grammar School were, among others, present at the event.

A total of 70 students in Bangladesh have received the prestigious Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards for their exceptional performance in Cambridge exams in 2018-2019.

Tom Miscioscia said this year’s performance of Bangladeshi students itself is an indicator of the country’s progress in education.” I strongly believe that this success will act as a stairway to access a world of opportunity both in-country and abroad and will pave the way to a brighter tomorrow for Bangladesh.”

Satyajit Sarkar, acting Regional Director, South Asia, Cambridge International said they are thrilled by their exceptional performance.

“As well as excelling in STEM subjects, the students have also performed extremely well in accounting, law and art & design subjects,” said Satyajit Sarkar extending heartfelt congratulations to all the award winners on their endless efforts.