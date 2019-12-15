Diner Sheshe





"She doesn't even remember the first time we met. But I do -- it was at a 16-day long wedding where we were both working. We were around each other all the time and even though we had worked together before, this time, there was just something different. I remember, she was sitting in this one corner and doing something on her phone.







For some reason, I just felt like going and sitting next to her. I was trying to make random conversations with her, and kept following her around the whole day. I just wanted to be near her!





A couple of days later when we went for the Bombay leg of the wedding, I decided to ask her out to dinner one night. She said yes, but also said that the whole team would come too. Somehow I managed to convince everyone to back out, because I wanted to go just with her! For a couple of years we were in a long distance relationship.







She was based out of Delhi and I, Mumbai. We never knew when we'd meet next and would keep trying to make time for each other. But there was no doubt about the fact that we wanted to be with each other.





Soon the idea of 'getting married' crept in. Her parents knew about me, and I informally introduced her to my parents during my brother's wedding. And then finally we got everyone together for dinner. At first, it was awkward -- but eventually they just told us that they were happy and wanted us to decide on a date!





For a year after getting married, we lived apart -- but then she moved in with me and that was the first time that we actually started living together. Every single day with her is so special -- there are no boundaries, no expectations, no conditions. Just us, being us. We're chasing our own dreams, but we're doing it together. That's what makes this what it is -- that's what makes it so easy to build a life. Because it's the two of us in our own little world, for forever and then another day."





Humans of Bombay, Fb



