Worldwide waffling





Actor Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of his next dance film 'Street Dancer 3D'. The film by ace choreographer turned director Remo D'Souza is hitting the screens on January 24, 2020, and the makers have released the first look poster of Varun's character. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans. He wrote: #VarunDhawan... First look poster of #StreetDancer3D... Trailer drops on 18 Dec 2019... Directed by Remo D’Souza... 24 Jan 2020 release. #StreetDancer3DTrailer.









Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn travelled down Bangkok's Chao Phraya river as part of a 52-barge flotilla on Thursday, marking the final event of his coronation. The flotilla comes seven months after the monarch was crowned in an elaborate three-day affair that involved sacred bathing rituals and a grand procession where he was carried on a palanquin around Bangkok's historic old quarter to greet the public. Thousands of well-wishers dressed in royal yellow sat along the riverbanks, cheering on the king who wore a feather-adorned hat and Queen Suthida, his fourth wife, as they passed on a gilded Suphannahong -- or "Golden Swan" -- barge.











Former First Lady Michelle Obama surprised a D.C. elementary school with a new computer lab and $100,000 donation from comedian Ellen Degeneres. Obama visited the southeast D.C. elementary school in a segment that aired Tuesday as part of Degeneres's "Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways." "When I look out at all of you I see a room full of future doctors and teachers and engineers and presidents, and I want to make sure you have the tools you need right now to help make that happen," Obama told students at Randle Highlands Elementary School.









A wildlife conservationist was attacked and injured by several of her own tigers during an event at a wildlife sanctuary in southern California. Patty Perry, founder of Wildlife Environmental Conservation (WEC) in Moorpark, California, suffered puncture wounds and several cuts after at least two of the tigers attacked her during a special event for donors. "They began to play with her and the Bengal took both paws and wrapped them around her legs. She fell on the ground and another tiger jumped on her and began to pull on her before they got her out and she got some lacerations," said friend and WEC attorney Michael Bradbury to ABC News' Los Angeles station KABC.



Leave Your Comments