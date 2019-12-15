Human rights defenders training held in Dhaka

Participants are seen speaking at the human rights defenders training program held at the conference room of Bangladesh Society for the Enforcement of Human Rights (BSEHR) in the city on Saturday. -AA





Bangladesh Society for the Enforcement of Human Rights-BSEHR organized a refresher training program of human rights defenders and implementing staffs for the project titled, `Strengthening the Legal Case Management and Follow- up Mechanism for Trafficking in Person Cases' at its conference room in the capital on Saturday.





Under chairmanship of Justice Tarik Haider, former District and Sessions Judge, Advocate Mozahidul Islam, PM, Winrock International, Mojammel Haque, Executive Director (In charge) of BSEHR, panel lawyer Advocate Sazia Sultana Mouri, Advocate Kazi Abdul Jalil Chan, Program Officers from Dhaka, Tangail, Sirajganj, Faridpur and Chittagong district unit, Jahurul Islam Jewel APO of BSEHR and others were present at the program.







Speaking as the chief guest Justice Tarik Haider, said 'We noticed only 29 cases have been prosecuted from the enactment of Human Trafficking Prevention and Suppression Act 2012. So panel lawyers have much to do in this regard.







They have to be more progressive in implementing trafficking cases.' Mojammel Haque said, 'We have been implementing the project in five districts and already reached at the finishing line in maximum activities. We will try our best to provide better output in implementing trafficking cases and follow-up mechanism.'





---Tarik Sajib, AA

