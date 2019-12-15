Security beefed up for Victory Day celebration

Vendors of the national flag are seen thronging the city streets as the demand for it is on the rise ahead of the Victory Day. The picture was taken on Friday. -Mostafizur Rahman





Tight security measures have been taken across the country for smooth celebration of the 49th Victory Day on December 16 next.





"Tight security arrangements were made for the Victory Day. Additional law enforcement personnel were deployed to strengthen surveillance, especially in Dhaka," Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said, reports BSS. He said security personnel were seen frisking people and setting up check posts in Dhaka's different points including the diplomatic zones amid ensuring tight security on the eve of the Victory Day celebration.







Besides, stringent security arrangements have been taken to celebrate the Victory Day in district towns across the country. Talking to BSS, Public Relation Officer of Home Ministry Sharif Mahmood Apu said the nation observed the intellectual martyred day today in a hassle free manner. "No incident took place centering observance of national intellectual martyred day," he added.





Meanwhile, the nation is set to celebrate the 49th Victory Day, marking the most precious day, when the country was liberated from the Pakistani occupation forces after a nine-month-long bloodstained War of Liberation on December 16.





Forty-eight years back on December 16 in 1971, Bangladesh was born as an independent country under the leadership of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and for the supreme sacrifice of the lives of three million people and the honour of nearly half a million women.





The home minister said members of law enforcement agencies will remain vigilant to thwart any unwanted situation. The National Mausoleum premises at Savar will remain under surveillance cameras to ensure foolproof security, he said.





Besides, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has taken special security measures on the occasion of the Victory Day. A coordination meeting was held in this regard at the DMP headquarters on Wednesday, which was chaired by DMP Commissioner Shafiqul Islam.







Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) will also be on alert at key areas of the capital. Security checkpoints will be set up while RAB personnel will patrol to ensure security at victory day arrangements such as meetings and cultural programmes. Security will be tightened at National Martyrs' Memorial and also entertainment hubs. Drivers of bus, truck and lorry were asked to follow guidelines on the occasion of Victory Day celebrations.





Leave Your Comments