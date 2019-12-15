Christmas Eve celebrated in Brahmanbaria

Brahmanbaria Medical College Chairman Dr Abu Sayeed and Civil Surgeon Dr Shah Alam being received with flowers at the Christmas Eve ceremony in Brahmanbaria on Saturday. -AA







Christmas Eve was celebrated in Brahmanbaria on Saturday at the initiative of Christian Mission Medical Center. Dr Abu Sayeed, chairman of Brahmanbaria Medical College and general secretary of BMA Brahmanbaria Unit, was present as the chief guest at the program chaired by Dr Ratu Gopal Saha, chairman of Bangladesh Baptist Church Fellowship Board of Medical Ministry. Brahmanbaria Civil Surgeon Dr Md Shah Alam inaugurated the function and delivered the welcome speech.





Board of Medical Ministry Member David Pranab Das, Brahmanbaria Press Club President KAM Rashidul Islam, Bangladesh Baptist Church General Secretary and CMC Administrator Rev. Lior P Sarker, Assistant Administrator David B Singh, Senior Medical Officer Rupjoyti Dev, Press Club General Secretary Dipak Chowdhury Bappi and Journalist Mosharaf Hossain Belal were also present at the program, among others.





A mass prayer was held led by Cumilla District Baptist Church Fellowship President Rev. Monindra Barman. Later, a Christmas cake was cut.







----Ashiqur Rahman Mito, Brahmanbaria

Leave Your Comments