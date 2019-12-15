Martyred Intellectuals Day observed at IU

Students and officials of Islamic University brought out a procession marking the Martyred Intellectuals Day on Saturday. -AA



The authorities of Islamic University (IU) observed the Martyred Intellectuals Day on Saturday, paying tribute to the intellectuals killed by Pakistan occupation forces and their local collaborators at the fag-end of the Liberation War.





IU vice-chancellor Professor M Harun-Ur-Rashid Askari hoisted the national flag at half-mast position while pro-vice-chancellor Professor M Shahinoor Rahman hoisted a black flag in front of the university's administrative building around 9:40am. Later, the teachers, students, officers and staff of the university brought out a procession from in front of IU administrative building. The procession ended in front of the university's memorial monument after parading main roads of the campus.





IU authorities, IUTA, Bangabandhu Parishad, Shapla Forum, Zia Parishad, IUJA and different teacher and student organizations placed floral wreaths at the university's memorial monument. Later, the teachers, officials, students and employees brought out a rally, led by the VC, from in front of the administrative building around 10am. It ended in front of the memorial monument after marching through the campus.





IU VC, Pro-VC, treasurer Professor M Selim Toha, acting registrar SM Abdul Latif, IUTA president Professor M Kamal Uddin, Shapla Forum general secretary Professor M Mahbubar Rahman, IIER Director Professor M Maher Ali, IU foreign student affair cell director Professor Shahadat Hossain Azad, among others, took part in the procession. Later, a discussion program was held at Birshrestha Hamidur Rahman Auditorium.





Earlier, the provosts of all the residential halls hoisted the national flag at half-mast position and black flags atop at their respective halls in the morning.





