Myanmar genocide and Aung San Suu Kyi

This is more than 1.5 million Rohingya Muslims from Rakhine state of Myanmar were forced to flee to Bangladesh since late 2016, the 10,000 who UN investigators believe may have died in the crackdown, and more than 0.5 million still living in apartheid conditions, denied basic rights by the Myanmar government.





Lawyers for the Gambia, which has brought this case to The International Court of Justice (ICJ) with the backing of the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation, laid out the details: the mass shootings, throat slitting, infanticide, torture, rape and burning down of villages, carried out systematically and together amounting to the destruction of the Rohingya as a group, in whole or part. These crimes are well documented.







Standing at the ICJ, the Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi conceded that "it cannot be ruled out that disproportionate force was used by members of the defense services in some cases in disregard of international humanitarian law, or that they did not distinguish clearly enough between fighters and civilians". But this did not, she argued, amount to genocide. She did not once use the term Rohingya.







While she was defending her country in front of the UN's highest court in The Hague, dozens of Rohingya including 23 children were in court in Myanmar for attempting to flee the misery.







Myanmar's army generals are largely inured to international condemnation. But the reminder that there may one day be consequences for their actions could offer some deterrent to the worst abuses. It could also increase the pressure on the Security Council to take on the issue. China has received little scrutiny for its role in sheltering Myanmar.







This case had to be brought, not only in the hope of offering some protection to the Rohingya, but because as the court was reminded what is on trial is not only the state of Myanmar but our collective humanity.







International news reports say Suu Kyi's decision to personally defend Myanmar in the genocide case at the ICJ this week has torn away any scant remaining shreds of moral credibility from the figure once lauded as a champion of democracy and the fight against oppression. Yet what is at stake is far more than one woman's reputation.







Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi on last Wednesday even told the ICJ that no genocide was committed in Myanmar, as defined in international law, and described the Rohingya issue as an internal conflict after The Gambia's team addressed the judges.







The African nation- Gambia filed a lawsuit at the court in November on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, accusing Myanmar of committing genocide against the Rohingya.







In a nearly 25-minute speech summarizing the historical context of the Rohingya crisis in an effort to demonstrate the complexity of the issue, the State Counselor accused The Gambia of placing before the court an "incomplete and misleading factual picture of the situation in Rakhine State". She said, "We pray the court to refrain from taking any action that might aggravate the ongoing armed conflict, peace and security in Myanmar", referring to fighting between the Arakan Army and the military.





UN investigators said the Myanmar operations had "genocidal intent". Both the Myanmar government and military have denied the accusations. We must bear in mind that whatever the oppressors have committed crimes, they think that they have dissembled the right act.







Suu Kyi also vauntingly insisted that if war crimes have been committed by Myanmar military members, they will be prosecuted through the Myanmar military justice system, saying that international law only gives international courts power to intervene when a country fails to prosecute crimes itself. Three years have already elapsed by this time. Where is the prosecution by her government in Myanmar?







International observers strongly believe Suu Kyi has tried to downplay the severity of the crimes committed against the Rohingya population.







Prominent Myanmar lawyer U Thein Than Oo said in a message to her, "She should not tolerate any acts of inhumanity, and that anyone who breaks the law shall be punished." He has further added, "There are many locals suffering not only the Rohingyas in Rakhine State, but also many other locals in that area and the locals of Kachin and Shan states are in a state of misery."







Following San Suu Kyi's remarks at the ICJ, George Graham, director of conflict and humanitarian advocacy at Save the Children, said, "Aung San Suu Kyi's remarks fly in the face of all the evidence gathered by the UN, and the testimony our own teams have heard from countless survivors.





Rohingya families have faced unimaginable horrors. Children and their parents have been systematically killed, maimed and raped. Yet, the government of Myanmar has failed to punish those responsible. The world can no longer accept Myanmar's tactics of delay and diversion. Justice delayed is justice denied."







Many foreign analysts who have never been to Myanmar or who have little understanding of the nuances, history and complexities of the country have commented freely on newswires and in newspapers, often making little or no sense. But the fact remains that genocide has been committed to the Rakhine populace by Myanmar's army and their mango-twigs.







The UN Security Council should also start a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the horrific campaign of terror by the military regime and to refer Senior General Than Shwe and his cronies to the International Criminal Court for all crimes.







U Than Shwe is today peacefully retired at his lavish residence in Naypyitaw. Today, the karma of two powerful leaders (Shwe and Kyi) is also a topic of discussion among some Myanmar's Buddhist citizens for supporting them.





Can Aung San Suu Kyi and U Than Shwe defend the country against crimes they didn't commit? Suu Kyi, the State Counselor is once a revered figure; once lauded alongside Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, many in the international media say she has become an apologist for the military, but has she really?





In fact, at the most recent top-level security briefing in Naypyitaw almost two weeks ago, military leaders were not allowed to say anything; they sat and listened to the ministers' briefing.







But do any of the media pundits understand that Myanmar's government and military don't see eye-to-eye on many things, and that while she is the de facto civilian leader, the State Counselor has little power over military? So, both the criminal military leaders and Suu Kyi must be brought to justice at ICJ.







The military in Myanmar is known as a human rights violator and it is a matter of record that for decades the armed forces' soldiers and officers have committed atrocities, extrajudicial killings, torture, forced labor, rape and many other crimes against both the majority Burmans and ethnic minority nationalities.







Therefore, one can see that some ethnic groups, including armed groups who are at war with the military, have voiced support for the ICJ case, as they want to see human rights violators face the music. At the same time, some ethnic groups based along the border with Thailand and in exile have also expressed support toward the ICJ.







The current government's performance has received a thumbs down in several areas, including its management of the economy and its efforts to reach out and conclude a peace pact with ethnic rebel groups.







The Gambia, supported by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), is half a world away from Myanmar; what if regional Muslim countries like Indonesia or Malaysia had filed a lawsuit against Myanmar at the ICJ? That would be a different story.







Defending the country, Myanmar's U.N. Ambassador Hau Do Suan said in New York in November, "This is clearly a politically motivated international pressure tactic against Myanmar on the issue of Rakhine State."







He added, "Gambia has nothing to do with Myanmar's problem. The OIC and Gambia should try to put their backyard in order first, before trying to interfere in the affairs of a faraway country which is trying its best to find a sustainable and peaceful means to solve its own problem." But that is a barefooted lie only. And nobody believes it.







Myanmar should have a professional army that will behave according to international norms and respect human dignity and human rights, and stay out of politics.



Aung San Suu Kyi can never have imagined she would have to face the ICJ. So, defending her country against charges of genocide before the World Court is a kind of personal "Black Swan" event, as some theorists refer to events that are largely unforeseen or unpredicted but which go on to shape history.







People across the world must thank The Gambia for its initiative against Myanmar while condemning Su Kyi and call for action to be taken against the Myanmar military for its repression against the Rakhine community of Myanmar. But what about other Asia nations? They have almost chosen to remain silent on the great massacre of Rakhine community. This is clearly down-the-line disgracefulness!





The writer is a political observer who writes on politics, political and human-centered figures, current and international affairs



