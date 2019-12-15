More problems for Imran Khan!





There are no signs yet in the multiple domestic problems afflicting Pakistan as Prime Minister Imran Khan has, in perhaps a major act of lack of wisdom and political judgment, has opened several fronts which are now haunting him with imminent and realistic threats with hardly any signs of resolution.





First and foremost act surfaced is his indiscretion of titanic scale in terms of political shortsightedness, and that is the direct confrontation with the media, both print and electronic.





In this context, daily newspaper 'Dawn' is the latest victim of government highhandedness when its offices in various parts of Pakistan came under a virtual siege evoking protests by the media fraternity. It is widely alleged that government engineered protest demonstrations against 'Dawn' and were engineered on design for the esteemed daily's straightforward coverage naming the London Bridge attacker who killed two innocents and reporting that the assailant was of Pakistan origin .







This revelation is true as per the documentation circulated by the London Metropolitan Police. The Pakistani military establishment took umbrage of the killer being labeled as a Pakistani by 'Dawn' and it in active collaboration with the other government agencies facilitated protest rallies targeting 'Dawn'. The protest demonstrations were aggressive in nature and carried a posture of provocation to trigger violent confrontation.





Editor in Chief of 'Dawn', noted scribe Zafar Abbas, reacting to anti Dawn protests criticized the government for curbing the press freedom which looks imperiled at this juncture. He further alleged that several Dawn staffers were held as hostages by the government supported elements. Also, in an apparent bid to mobilize public opinion and sympathy in favor of popular newspaper Dawn, Abbas called upon the people to shun silence whenever Pakistani press came under attack be it the Geo news or the Dawn.





Meanwhile, pro Press lobbies in Pakistan have started highlighting the fact the country is reeling under a Media censorship quoting several instances when a number of TV telecast outlets received mysterious phone calls to stop airing news which were starkingly inconvenient to the government interests especially to the military.







Such allegations against imposition of harsher actions against the media, are seen to be winning public sympathy adding to Imran Khan's already existing internal problems. Analysts feel that very soon the Pakistani Prime Minister would find his plate overflowing with a variety of problems making him unable to handle issues currently plaguing his country.





Another problem which seems to threaten the Prime Minister's copious absence of political shrewdness is his inept handling of the Gen Qamar Bajwa's extension case raising questions on the Prime Minister and the Army Chief's bonafides .







Eminent Pakistani journalist Nazam Sethi of 'Friday Times' doubts if a simple two thirds majority in the Parliament will suffice to produce the desired result ( i.e. endorsing the Supreme Court's recent judgment ) in the Bajwa extension case. Simultaneously, it's equally uncertain if the government will be able to garner support/ cooperation of the opposition to amend the constitution by a two third majority.







Either way, things as of now, look fragile and poses a real political challenge to Imran Khan. In the meantime, a call is gaining currency amongst the civil population that Army Chief Gen Bajwa should have resigned, at the first instance, on his own to save the country from such an embarrassment caused by the Supreme Court judgment.





Knowledgeable quarters in Pakistan claim that the government is ready with a Draft for effecting changes in the Army Act and the committee looking into it, has two members, Asad Umar and Shah Mehmood Quereshi are generally known to be close to the military establishment . So, in the ultimate analysis, it's the army which seems to be calling the shots making Imran's problems more complex.





In a related development, Maulana Fazlur Rahman's confident claims and apparent prediction that Imran Khan would be ousted in the month of December itself and his call for fresh elections and early convening of the new parliament session have been unsettling for Imran who is often seen in a huddle with his so called advisors seeking solution. Former Senator, Farhatullah Babar, in one of his analytical columns, has been categorical in stating that Imran Khan is fighting a losing battle.





Imran Khan has also come under severe criticism for appointing a retired General as the Chief Executive of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and for initiating Pervez Musharraf's treason case for deferment. Imran , on his part , perhaps assumed he was doing the right thing but his thoughts don't look promising at all.





In another development, 17th December is learnt to be the date of verdict on Musharraf's case, and according to the recent body language of Peshawar High Court Chief Justice, Waqar Ahmed who is heading the bench on Musharraf's treason case, things may look bad for the former despot and either way it would be a serious task for Imran.







Also, Imran's amateurish handling of the case related to Nawaz Sharif's movement to London for medical treatment is being debated with suspicion and political immaturity on the erroneous judgment seriously doubting political capabilities of the Prime Minister.





In another major setback to the military establishment, specifically to the ISI, an Anti Terror Court in Lahore indicted (December 11) Hafeez Saeed, the global terrorist and head of Lashkar e Taiba ( LeT) for his terror linked activities. Saeed is believed to be the mastermind of the Mumbai terror assaults of 2008 and only after the tough measures initiated by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the Pakistan establishment inched forward.





Pakistan dreads to figure in the black list of the FATF as it doesn't wasn't to be seen in the company of Iran and North Korea who are currently the only two countries in the black list of FATF.







The Lahore Anti Terror Court also scrutinized the LeT (since proscribed) role in promoting Al Nifal - a trust which allegedly misused terror generated funds in construction of mosques in Pakistan. These happenings in Pakistan indicate that problems are compounding for Imran and his government, including the military, amid reports that all the diversionary methods failed to reap any tangible dividends.



The writer is a security analyst and a former National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Mauritius



