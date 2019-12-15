Pierce Brosnan joins Camila Cabelo fronted film





Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan has boarded the cast of Sony's retelling of the fairytale, Cinderella. The film stars singer Camila Cabello in the title role, with Billy Porter as the fairy godmother and Idina Menzel as the evil stepmother. British actor Nicholas Galitzine will star opposite Cabello as Prince Robert. According to an international website, Brosnan will play the king, father to Galitzine's Robert. To be directed by Kay Cannon, the film is billed as "a modern reimagining" of the traditional story, with "a musical bent thrown in for good measure". Senorita hit maker Cabello will also be involved in the music of the film. James Corden will co-produce the project.



