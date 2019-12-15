Mithila starts a new chapter in life





Bangladeshi actress Mithila who recently married Indian filmmaker Srijit has begun another chapter of her life by registering for a PhD program in Switzerland.





Posting her photo taken at the University of Geneva on Facebook, she said, "Have started a new journey in my life. Just started my PhD. I was never that nervous before!"





"I seek blessings from all my friends and family members so that I can complete this (PhD program) successfully," she added. Before this, newlywed Rafiath Rashid Mithila and Srijit Mukherji enjoyed their honeymoon in Switzerland as they finally tied the knot in a private ceremony at Lake Gardens in India's Kolkata on 6 December. Earlier, a few hours before their wedding, Mithila said that they would fly to Geneva for their honeymoon.





"Both of us are workaholics. We'd fly to Geneva Saturday morning. I've to go there to register for a PhD program. We'll stay there for a week," Mithila said while talking about their honeymoon plans.







Mithila first met Srijit on Facebook. Their common choices of music, movies and other arts brought them closer, according to various persons close to them. This is the second marriage of Mithila. She was first married to singer-songwriter and composer Tahsan on 3 August, 2006 and it ended in July, 2017. Srijit, however, was single.







