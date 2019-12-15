Farhana Nisho's two decades in media





Farhana Nisho, a renowned news personality, actress and model, who has made her mark in the country's media industry both as a news presenter and a host.





Now she is busy with her own business house, Mediabell Ltd. She has stepped into two decades in media. In 1999, she was the winner of 'Fresh Look Winner' of the 'Close Up e-Zone' on Ekushey Television.





As a news presenter, Nisho started her career on NTV in 2003. Within very short time she became one of the popular news presenters during that time due to her beautiful presentation.







Later, she presented news on Channel 1, Boishakhi TV, Jamuna TV and ETV. But she first hosted an award giving ceremony titled 'Tasmeri Manab Zamin' in 1999. She also got appreciation to host NTV's 'Shuvo Sondhya'. During that time she acted in noted litterateur and filmmaker late Humayun Ahmed-directed play 'Ei Borshai'.





It was her acted only TV play. Later she also acted in Ferdous-produced movie 'Ek Cup Cha' where she played the role of a news presenter on the screen. As a host, she took part in shows in USA and Dubai.





Hailed from Akur Thakur Para of Tangail, Nisho is daughter of Rafiqur Rahman and Rahima Akhter. She completed her graduation in Urban Planning from BUET. Later she completed MBA in Marketing from North South University. She also completed study on Media Campaign from the Netherlands.



