'Tamim high on confidence after returning to form'

Mohammad Salahuddin





Opener Tamim Iqbal's return to form brought a huge relief not just for the Bangladesh national team management but also for the Dhaka Platoon, which devised all of their plan for the Bangabandhu Bangla-desh Premier League (BBPL), centering the elegant left hand batsman.





Unarguably the best opener the country has ever produced, Tamim Iqbal went through a lean patch with willow since the World Cup in England. He scored 235 runs in eight matches with just one half-century in the cricket's biggest extravaganza before his form hit lowest ebb in Bangladesh's three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in which he scored just two runs.





He also failed to shine in the first match of BBPL for Dhaka Platoon as he scored just 5. Even though captain Mashrafe backed him to return to form, there was huge concern whether Tamim really could get him back. However ending all speculation, the opener struck a 53 ball-74 against Cumilla Warriors in the Dhaka's last match to help them win it by 20 runs.





"I think thing innings will help him to regain his confidence" Dhaka Platoon head coach Mohammad Salahuddin said in the city yesterday.





To regain mental composure, Tamim ever took rest from the cricket after the series against Sri Lanka. He however missed the Bangladesh's series in India due to be with his ailing wife who was expecting their second child at that moment.





"He was not among runs for quite few days and needed to spent some time in the crease. He did that astutely and managed to do just what was required," Salahuddin added. The left-hander looked shaky and nervy initially with his foot movement appearing to be sluggish. But with intense determination he kept himself somehow in the crease and rotated the scoreboard with series of singles to get him settled properly.







After then, he unleashed his natural game to bring down the Cumilla bowler to earth.



He survived on 23 when he smashed a pull towards the long leg region off Soumya Sarkar and Dawid Malan did complete the catch but his feet touched the boundary. After striking a four and a six off Shanaka in the 17th over, Tamim finally departed when he was caught at deep point for a well-made 74 off 53 balls - runs that will give the star player much confidence. "What was good was that he was not trying to do anything in a hurry," Salahuddin remarked.





"When you are not among runs or out of cricket for long times at times you play a rash shot but he managed to avoid it. That's the beauty and maturity. We feel that this innings is just the start and we are expecting more to follow," Salahuddin concluded.



