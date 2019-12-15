Walton, Kayes shine as Challengers batter Rangers in BBPL

Chattogram Challengers' opener Chadwick Walton celebrates his fifty against Rangpur Rangers in the ongoing BBPL at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Saturday. -Collected





Chattogram Challengers registered their second victory in the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL), beating Rangpur Rangers by six wickets at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Saturday.







It was Chatto-gram's second victory in third match while Rangpur's second straight defeat in the tournament, having suffered a 105-run defeat to Cumilla Warriors in opener.





Being sent to bat first, Rangpur's innings was all about the stellar effort of Naim Sheikh who amid the wickets tumbling around him kept the side in the hunt of the decent total. His fellow opener Mohammad Shahzad was out on run-a-ball-9 and the middle order couldn't survive in the face of some disciplined bowling of Chattogram bowler, led by Kesrick Williams.





Naim Sheikh smashed 78 off 54 balls, laced with six fours and three sixes while skipper Mohammad Nabi added 21 off 12 balls hitting 1 four and 1 six as Rangers posted 157 for eight in 20 overs. Williams took 2-35 to be the most successful bowler for Chattogram. Chasing a decent target, Walton gave the side kind of a start what the side needed.





He and his fellow opener Avishka Fernando shared a 68-run partnership to give the side a decent platform. Lewis Gregory gave Rangpur the breakthrough, having dismissed Fernando for 37 but Walton got an ably support in Imrul Kayes to take the side closer. Before Rangpur captain Mohammad Nabi removed Walton, the Caribbean struck 50 off 34 with four fours and three sixes.





Rangpur then got a glimmer of hope to bounce back in the match when they got the better of Chattogram captain Mahmudullah Riyad (15), who played his first match and Nasir Hossain for 3. Kayes remained unfazed by the fall of wickets around him and stayed till the last to win the game for the side. Kayes was unbeaten on 44 off 33 with three fours and two sixes. Lewis Gregory picked up two wickets for Rangpur Rangers.







Rangpur opener Mohammad Naim was adjudged man of the match despite being in the losing side. Challengers will play their next match against Sylhet Thunder on Tuesday (December 17) at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram while Rangers will take on Cumilla Warriors on Wednesday (December 18) at the same venue.





