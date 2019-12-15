'Permanent display center for handicraft industry'





Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun on Saturday said a permanent display center will be set up in city's Purbachal area to market the products produced by grassroots handicraft and artisan industry.





"For setting up the display center, a place has already been allocated in the Purbachal area. All facilities will be available for the sale, display and marketing products of the small entrepreneurs," he said. The minister said this while speaking as the chief guest at the concluding day of the two-day victory festival in city's Gulshan area.





Bangladesh Heritage Crafts Foundation and Gulshan Society organised the festival. Founding Chairman of the Bangladesh Heritage Craft Foundation Tootil Rahman presided over the function while Ambassador of the Netherlands to Bangladesh Harry Verweij and Fear Group Advisor Major General (Retd) Hamid R Chowdhury spoke on the occasion.





Humayun said the industries ministry is providing all necessary support to the entrepreneurs for the development of small, medium and large industries.





Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said, Bangladesh has become a role model of development in the globe.





"To achieve the goal of economic emancipation, Bangladesh's independence was achieved under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Millions of martyrs sacrificed their lives to achieve this. To fulfill the dream of martyrs', all have to work together imbued with the spirit of the Liberation War," he added.

