South Asian seminar on skills development held in Nepal

The National Skills Development Authority (NSDA) Executive Chairman Md Faruque Hossain speaking at a seminar in Nepal on Friday.





A three-day South Asian regional seminar on 'Private Sector Engagement in Skills Development', ended on Friday in Nepal.





The National Skills Development Authority (NSDA) Executive Chairman Md Faruque Hossain attended the seminar and delivered important speech highlighting skills development activities in Bangladesh, said a press release on Saturday.





Senior government officials from other South Asian nations attended the seminar. Experts from different development and private sectors operating in the South Asian region presented various topics related to skills development.





Speaking at the seminar, Faruque Hossain said, the government is giving top priority on skills development for attaining the desired economic growth through creating employment and income generation scopes.





"The NSDA, under the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), is working sincerely for skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling of the country's workforce for taking benefits of the demographic dividend aimed at sustainable growth of the country's economy," he added.





Besides, a panel discussion was held to highlight the primary challenges and opportunities of private sector engagement in South Asia.

