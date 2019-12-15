Global AI Bootcamp held

BUET computer science Prof Alim Al Islam speaking at the Global AI Bootcamp, an international community event from Microsoft, held on Saturday for first time in Dhaka to share knowledge on latest trend in artificial Intelligence (AI).





Global AI Bootcamp, an international community event from Microsoft, was held on Saturday for first time in Dhaka to share knowledge on latest trend in artificial Intelligence (AI).





The Global AI Bootcamp is centrally handled by Global Al Headquarters in the Netherlands with support from Microsoft.







Global AI Community, Bangladesh organized the daylong event at Microsoft Bangladesh Office in capital's Gulshan. The bootcamp is organized in 167 cities across the world at the same time consummating balance of quality content, awesome talks, and hands-on learning with tech enthusiasts, according to organizer.





Technology firm ADN Telecom and market strategy agency Xposar Communication are partners of the event patronised by Microsoft and ThursdayCloud. In the welcome note, Global AI Community Country Lead Rezwanur Rahman said the bootcamp has been organized for a whole day across the world by local communities who are artificial intelligence on Microsoft Azure enthusiasts.





The daylong bootcamp began with insightful session by Bangladesh University of Engineering Technology (BUET) computer science Prof Alim Al Islam who focused on AI for networking research and user identification method. Intelligent Machines Founder Mohammad Oli Ahad shared the overview of corporate practices of AI in business sector in Bangladesh.





Keeping in mind the security concerns of a connected world, a hand-on session on hacking and security took place and was conducted Grey Hat Hackers Community, Bangladesh member Redwan Ferdous.





Among others, Asian Age Executive Editor Shiabur Rahman, Microsoft MVP Sabah Shariq, Umme Rubaiyat of JBnet Corporation, Intelligent Machines Lead Analytics Asif Al Hye and HeadBlocks Founder Mohammad Asif Atick spoke in different sessions.





The Global AI Community encourages developers who are passionate about AI to share knowledge through events and Meetups hosting 3 global AI events across 100 locations that span every nook of the globe.







Global sponsor ThursdayCloud is a non-profit organization based in The Netherlands that organizes and facilitates community events to share knowledge.







They are committed to providing a harassment-free conference experience for everyone, regardless of gender, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, disability, physical appearance, body size, race, age or religion. With a thoughtfully put set of rules and content screening system, knowledge sharing in a public event has risen in quality.





