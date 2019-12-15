'No posters before symbol distribution'

Election Commissioner Begum Kobita Khanam at a meeting at the Circuit House of Chattogram on Saturday.





Election Commissioner Begum Kobita Khanam has announced that there will be no poster before the symbol distribution for election.





She made the announcement at a meeting at the Circuit House of Chattogram of the Chittagong-8 constituency by-election at around 10:30 am on Saturday.





She said posters are not supposed to be there after the announcement of the schedule.







"I don't want to hear that any posters hanging in the area. The Election Commission will not only give letters but also visit the area. Moreover, during the elections, I do not want a situation in which there is a case of fatalities," she added.





She also said that, many feel that voting in one EVM will move to another. We have to get out of this type of thought. A ballot box can be snatched away but EVM does not have that opportunity. No one will be able to turn on the EVM before the voting begins.





Kobita Khanam said that the law enforcing authority should keep in mind so that there is no deterioration in the law and order from announcement of schedule to the result. Look at everything from neutral point. The magistrate must visit the areas regularly. Because when it comes to elections, the finger will be raised towards the Commission.She expressed her anger at the OC and UNO of Boalkhali police station for their absence.





Deputy Commissioner Eleas Hossain presided over the meeting. Superintendent of Police Nur Alam Mina, BGB-8 Director Lt Colonel Md Munir Hossain, Chattogram Regional Election Officer Muhammad Hasanuzzaman and other intelligence agency members and upazila election officials were also present at the program, among others.

