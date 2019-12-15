



Diptendu Pramanick was a Bengali film personality from Calcutta. He was the founder secretary of the Eastern India Motion Pictures Association in Calcutta, India - a fraternity of film personnel which is an interface between the entertainment industry of eastern India and the Government. During his multifarious career he came in contact with eminent personalities and saw the evolution of this organization from its initial days to being a regionwide entity. After leaving college, he worked as the Secretary to the then Mayor of Calcutta Sri Santosh Kumar Basu. Out of his literary inclinations, he associated with literary conferences and Bengali literature fora. The 12th Prabasi Banga-Sahitya Sammelan was inaugurated by Rabindranath Tagore in Calcutta, December 1934.



Leave Your Comments