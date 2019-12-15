Donna Brazile





Donna Lease Brazile is an American political strategist, campaign manager, political analyst, author, and Fox News contributor. She was formerly a CNN contributor until her resignation in October 2016. She is a member of the Democratic Party, briefly serving as the interim chair of the Democratic National Committee in spring 2011, and again from July 2016 to February 2017. She was the first African American woman to direct a major presidential campaign, acting as campaign manager for Al Gore in 2000. She has also worked on several presidential campaigns for Democratic candidates, including Jesse Jackson and Walter Mondale-Geraldine Ferraro in 1984, and for Dick Gephardt in the 1988 Democratic primary. Brazile was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, the daughter of Jean Marie (Brown) and Lionel Joseph Brazile the third of nine children.



