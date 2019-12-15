Abdullahi Yusuf Ahmedhme





Abdullahi Yusuf Ahmed was a Somali politician and former Colonel in the Somali National Army. He was one of the founders of the Somali Salvation Democratic Front, as well as the Puntland State of Somalia, where he served as the autonomous region's first President. In 2004, Ahmed also helped establish the Transitional Federal Government, which he led as President of Somalia from 2004 until 2008. Abdullahi Yusuf was born on 15 December 1934 in Galkayo, situated in the north-central Mudug region of Somalia. The city was at the time part of Italian Somaliland. His family hailed from the Majeerteen Harti Darod clan. Ahmed joined the Somali Army in 1950. Tired of the nomadic lifestyle he passionately wanted to join the Somali army at the time which was in the Trusteeship period. Being highly ambitious and wanting to become somebody he tried to join the army at age 15. Due to having a baby face and being really skinny he was denied entry. His persistence paid off after keep coming back to the recruiters.



