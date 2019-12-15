Farmer profiling in Bangladesh





Agriculture remains the most important sector of Bangladesh economy, sectoral share of GDP at current prices in 2018-19 is 13.31 and providing employment for 63 percent of the population and this both contribution is declining in trend for last couple of years.







GDP contribution declining is not good for a sector but peoples engagement declining is good sign for development.







According to the World Bank, the total arable land in Bangladesh is 61.2 percent of the total land area (down from 68.3 percent in 1980). Farms are usually very small due to heavily increasing population, unwieldy land ownership, and inheritance regulations.





In addition, agriculture is also the largest employment sector in Bangladesh. The performance of this sector has an overwhelming impact on major macroeconomic objectives like employment generation, poverty alleviation, human resources development, food security, etc.







A plurality of Bangladeshis earns their living from agriculture. According to information of Agriculture Portal about 24 million farm families consisting 35 million of farmers. Ministry of Agriculture (MoA) is the apex body for formulation and administration of the rules and regulations and laws relating to Agriculture in Bangladesh.







This ministry provides agricultural services through different organizations like Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) and different research institutes.







There are only 15,000 extension workers to provide agricultural extension services to the farmers of Bangladesh. With this government extension workers several numbers of farmers' field schools, clubs, Farmers Information and Advisory Centre (FIAC), Agriculture Information and Communication Center (AICC) and other farmers' organizations.







It is very difficult for the extension officials to circulate proper services to the farmer's doorsteps and finger tips at any time. At the same time there is an unavailability of proper documentations of services provided by DAE and other service providers.







As a result, extension officers have to prepare and submit different farmer personal based related documents for various purpose again and again. For these reasons, to make agricultural services easily accessible to the farmers' Honorable Prime Minister of the country inaugurated a digitized platform named Agriculture Portal (AP) on the date of 28 February 2018.







Agriculture Portal was introduced through the joint ventures of the Ministry of Agriculture, Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) and Access to Information (a2i) program so that it can be possible to provide expected extension services to a large number of farmers at any time in a single click.



After the introduction of Agriculture Portal, the need for a complete farmer's profile has been emerged because there was no information about the exact number of farmers in Bangladesh.







For the unavailability of exact farmers' personal and agriculture production information, there was a problem in the formulation of agricultural policies. Without farmers' specific information or profile, it very difficult to provide desired services seeking by a farmer for his farm production and supply of products to the market and consumer.







For improving the existing farmer services of Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) government launched a programme named Integration of Farmers' Information in Agriculture Portal Program (IFIAPP) with the direct supervision of Ministry of Agriculture (MoA). The program is currently underway in 410 different Upazilas of Bangladesh.







For the purpose of collecting farmers' information atUpazila level, at first training, video content and guidelines was given to the Sub Assistant Agriculture Officers (SAAO).







Then block wise farmer information collecting register book was provided to the SAAO's in order to collect farmer's information in a systemic way. Collected farmer's information are then typed and uploaded to the Agriculture Portal (AP) by Upazila Agriculture Officer/Additional Agriculture Officer/Agriculture Extension Officer after proper verification.





A proper farmer profiling can provide a number of benefits to the Government of Bangladesh from different aspects. These are





Policy Level:





* Farmer profiling can show the exact figure of farming community in Bangladesh





* Agricultural policies can be formulated more conveniently





* Categorization of farmers is easier than manual one





* The exact numbers of the women farmers will also be revealed





* Farmer based subsidy, rehabilitation and incentive allocation decision making will be easier due to ready farmers' information





* Distribution of need based agricultural benefits among the farmers would be done more authentically





* People at the policy level will be able to find information about the casualties caused in disasters or any climate change issues easily





* Farmer profiling will act as a guideline for introducing all sorts of agricultural initiatives in futureExtension Workers:





* Extension workers will prepare any list of farmers very easily and quickly with this permanent farmer database such as Mango producer farmer list/ Aman Rice Producer Farmer List





* In case of any emergency situation direct, easy and one click communication is possible with the farmers through this database





* Extension officials can identify their desired farmers by their profiles





* A large number of farmers can be digitally connected at one time





* Farmers can be trained up by using digital platform





* Extension workers can manage expert farmers database more conveniently





* Any type of work related to farmers database can be solve more easily





* Crop production mapping of farmers can be easier to manage







* Replication of farmers in case of receiving agricultural benefits will be reduced





* Extension officials can be able to trace the safe food production





* Extension of modern agricultural technologies to the farmer's level will be easier





* Climate smart agriculture and its adaptation will be easier because digital farmers' information will find out the real and specific risks in agriculture and farmers (SDG 12)





Farmers:





* Farmer profiling will recognize the farmer's identity





* All sorts of agricultural benefits (e.g incentives, demonstration plots, trainings, field days etc) will be distributed among the farmers on the basis of categories and efficiencies





* Farmers can get any agricultural services through Farmer's Friendly Phone Service 3331 with the help of this database





* Through this digital platform, farmers can receive virtual trainings on different subjects





* Farmers will have updated information about agricultural commodities in hat and bazars





* They will be able to inform the market actors and consumers about his/her agricultural produces





* ICT capacity development of farmers would be possible through this profiling





* Farmers can inform the extension workers, market actors and consumers about his/her safe food production





For any big development needs a good start. Bangladesh Government initiated this digitized platform for farmers' so that further digital initiatives related to farmer can be possible to undertake the better extension services to the farmers with a very minimum time and visit.





This digital farmers' information platform of Integration of Farmers' Information in Agricultural Programme (IFIAPP) is directly connected to fulfill the goals of 2021 Digital Bangladesh vision- Alleviation of poverty, Food and nutrition (Goals No. 7.c and 7.d).If Bangladesh owns an authentic farmer information then it is really very easy to fulfill the goals of SDG's.





Sustainable Agriculture will be ensured with the help of digital database of Farmers' Information which will eradicate hunger and will ensure improved nutrition-based food security (SDG 2) leads to well-being for all ages people with Good health (SDG 3). If all level and types farmer get equal agriculture extension support from extension workers with the help of digital farmers' information then social and individual inequalities will be reduced (SDG 12).





Finally, this digital farmers' information will be the base of all agricultural activities and improvements and services performing in Bangladesh by Government sector or Non-Government sector or private sector or in together. With the development of other sectors of Bangladesh agriculture extension service sector is also in the same digital and development pathway.



Md Azam Uddin is Programme Director, Integration of Farmers' Information in Agriculture Portal Programme (IFIAPP); Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), Dhaka.



Email: pdifiapp@gmail.com azamuddin@dae.gov.bd

