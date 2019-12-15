'Balanced link emphasized for railway dev'





Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan on Saturday said balanced connectivity is essential for overall development of rail sector. He said, "Balanced connectivity is crucial of the sector's overall progress.







Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also emphasized on the impartial development of the sector…That's why she separated the ministry." The minister came up with the assertion while speaking at a view-exchange meeting with railway station masters and staff at the conference room in the secretariat, said a press release.





The government has also taken different projects including Padma Bridge Rail Link Project (PBRLP), Khulna-Mongla rail connectivity project, construction of dual gauge rail line and Dhaka-Chittagong high-speed railway, to develop railway connectivity.





Islam said united effort is crucial to present a well-connected railway system to the next generation.He said employees from all level would be sent abroad for training purpose, he added.Secretary of the ministry M Mofazzal Hossain and director general of Bangladesh Railway M Shamsuzzaman were present, among others.





