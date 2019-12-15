'Bangladesh Chair' reestablished at German university

Bangladesh Ambassador to Germany Imtiaz Ahmed and Rector of Heidelberg University Prof Dr Bernhard Eitel signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently to reestablish the Bangladesh Chair. -Agency





The 'Bangladesh Chair' named as 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Professional Fellowship' has been reinstated at Heidelberg University of Germany after about 18 years.





Bangladesh Ambassador to Germany Imtiaz Ahmed and Rector of Heidelberg University Prof Dr Bernhard Eitel signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently to reestablish the Bangladesh Chair ahead of global celebrations of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, reports UNB.





Under the fellowship, one Bangladeshi teacher at the university level will join South Asia Institute (Centre of Asian and Transcultural Studies) of Heidelberg University in order to impart knowledge on social and cultural topics of Bangladesh, including politics and economics, to students from different countries of the world, said the Bangladesh Embassy in Berlin.





In accordance with the signed MoU, the government of Bangladesh will bear expenses of salary and allowances of the teacher while study materials and accommodation for the same will be offered by the South Asia Institute of Heidelberg University.





The Bangladesh Chair at the South Asia Institute of Heidelberg University had been initiated in 1999 to disseminate knowledge on history, politics and economics of Bangladesh and continued for two years at a stretch.Two teachers from Bangladesh had joined the program at that time and taught the students until the discontinuation in 2002.





