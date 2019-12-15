Daily Sangram should face action: Quader





Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said that legal action should be taken against Daily Sangram for describing executed war criminal Jamaat-e-Islami leader Abdul Quader Molla as 'martyr'.







He came up with the remark while talking to reporters after paying tribute to the martyred intellectuals in the city on Saturday on the occasion of the Martyred Intellectuals Day. Quader said, "We'll talk to the Home Ministry on this matter. The evil communal power, which attacked freedom fighters, Bengalis in 1971, and killed intellectuals, is still spreading poison."





"It's our pledge today to prevent and defeat this communal evil power. We'll take oath to root out the poison of communalism. We'll unite the nation," he further said.About war criminals who are staying abroad, the minister said, "We are looking into the matter [and] action will be taken on time."





The Daily Sangram published an article on its Thursday (December 12) issue describing Quader Molla as a 'martyr'.Molla, the Jamaat Assistant Secretary General, was executed on Dec 12, 2013 for crimes against humanity including the massacre of unarmed civilians and the killing of intellectuals during the War of Independence in 1971.







Leave Your Comments